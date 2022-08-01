Here’s how the action unfolded, with reaction from both camps.
Watford v Blades LIVE
Last updated: Monday, 01 August, 2022, 22:28
PH on positives to take
The spirit of the players, in adversity. We had a few things thrown at us but we dealt with it at a tough place with good players. We know we’ll get better as the season goes on as we get players back fit and we’ll keep getting better and better.
PH continued
We didn’t risk the ball enough, when we had it we kept it in front of them rather than risking it. It’s been a difficult couple of days but that’s not an excuse, we came here to win and the boys stuck at it. We’re just disappointed with the goal for a couple of reasons.
Heckingbottom’s reaction to Watford’s winner
I was disappointed with the ref’s involvement in it, that’s it. He got in the way of our corner, he got in Flecky’s way. The recoveries from our boys are fantastic and we should deal with it, but that’s a frustration.
Duffy’s verdict on opening-day defeat
Full time
and the Blades’ season starts with defeat at Watford thanks to Pedro’s goal and some average defending from United - the Blades had a few openings in the first half but were pretty toothless in the second. Stay tuned for a report, ratings and reaction from both camps when we have it
SIX minutes
added on at the end here
Awkward landing for Egan
after an aerial challenge, he lands on his back and has to take some treatment from the physios but looks like he’ll be able to continue
Chance for United
as Fleck’s deep free-kick picks out Egan and his header goes wide - not sure if he was trying to go back across goal rather than for the corner but it does neither and goes behind for a goal kick
Blades sub
sees Billy Sharp enter the fray, replacing Iliman Ndiaye
Play paused
for around a minute for what seemed to be a medical emergency in the away end - Blades fans were urgently trying to attract attention and the game was stopped momentarily but we’re under way again. Hope all involved are OK