Sheffield United have been reminded that every point gained now will ease the pressure they are under during the closing stages of the season, when the race for Premier League football reaches its climax.

Second in the table and having finished the latest round of Championship fixtures five points clear of third place, a win over Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium next week would leave Paul Heckingbottom’s side in a strong position to secure promotion during the second half of the campaign.

Although United have been forced to overcome a series of challenges since being beaten in the play-off semi-finals last term, including an injury crisis which saw a dozen senior players declared unavailable for selection before the recent World Cup break, achieving positive results towards the end of the calendar becomes even more difficult given the psychological toll high-stakes competition takes upon players.

With that in mind, Heckingbottom explained: “The harder we work now and the more points we get, the easier we can make it for ourselves in the long run. That’s not going to be easy and we aren’t taking anything for granted, as the picture can change very quickly.

“The stronger the position you can put yourself in now, though, the better it is.”

Several members of Heckingbottom’s squad have told The Star in recent months that they prefer being front runners rather than playing catch-up. That suggests, rather than simply attempting to preserve their position, they are determined to hunt down leaders Burnley over the Christmas period.

“All of the games are a chance to try and grow the gap,” Heckingbottom said. “Every match is an opportunity.”

Sheffield United have been told why performing well now is so important in the promotion battle: George Wood/Getty Images

