Sheffield United's professionalism hailed in the face of 'ridiculous' and 'unacceptable' challenges

Sheffield United’s presence in the FA Cup quarter-finals whilst also chasing promotion from the Championship is testament to the professionalism of both their players and staff, manager Paul Heckingbottom insisted last night, after confirming the club’s well-documented financial issues have forced them to deal with some “ridiculous” things behind the scenes.

Sheffield United's players have been praised by for their professionalism and dedication: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s last eight tie against Blackburn Rovers, with a place at Wembley awaiting the winners, Heckingbottom praised his squad’s ability to ensure the narrative surrounding Bramall Lane has remained focused on football this season rather than off-the-pitch matters. They include a transfer embargo, which prevented Heckingbottom from bolstering his options during the January window, a lack of contract negotiations with individuals whose deals are about to expire and continued concerns about the infrastructure at the Randox Health Academy. Some of Heckingbottom’s closest associates believe that has contributed to the number of injuries United have suffered since August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite those challenges, Heckingbottom’s side has reached the last eight of the world’s most prestigious domestic knockout competition and also climbed to second in the table where they are six points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough with nine matches of their campaign remaining.

Paying tribute to the commitment those under his command have shown, Heckingbottom told The Star: “I could sit here and tell you everything we are dealing with, for a sob story. But I don’t want that to be the narrative. So I’m not going to do it. Even last week, some of the things (we have to do) are ridiculous. There are things going off that are unacceptable really, when you think about it. But these lads just get on with it. So the story should be about how well they are doing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United’s first team squad are understood to have been forced to clear the playing surfaces at the training complex by hand during the snowy weather which enveloped South Yorkshire ahead of their recent game against Luton Town. Although they lost that game, Heckingbottom’s men responded by beating Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday to strengthen their grip on an automatic promotion berth.

United were ranked 16th when Heckingbottom was appointed 16 months ago, going on to qualify for the play-offs where they were beaten by Nottingham Forest. The season before, when Heckingbottom spent a period in caretaker charge following Chris Wilder’s departure, United also reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup; losing 2-0 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom leads his team into the FA Cup quarter-finals tomorrow: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Arguing that a victory over divisional rivals Rovers would be a sign of their continued progression, Heckingbottom said: “We want to be competing at the top end like this all the time. We know we’re in a tough situation off the pitch and that the stuff on it has been papering a lot of that over. Regardless of what has been happening, the professionalism of the players and the staff has been top drawer.”

“We’ve gone from 16th, to fifth to second and now we are in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup,” he added. “If we can continue, it reinforces that message about how well the lads are doing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad