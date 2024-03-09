1 . Ivo Grbic 7

Kept United in the game in the first half with a hat-trick of top saves, twice denying Semenyo including a brave block with his body after initially appearing to be caught in no man's land as a ball came over the top. Some of his kicks swirled a little in the bitterly cold south-coast air and he was booked later on for timewasting but it was a commanding display from the United No.1 who was left exposed for both Bournemouth goals and deserved to be on the winning side