Sheffield United let a two-goal slip to concede an injury-time equaliser at Bournemouth this afternoon. The Blades were in dreamland at 2-0 ahead through goals from Gus Hamer and Jack Robinson in either half, before Dango Ouattara halved the deficit and fellow substitute Enes Unal completed the comeback for the home side in injury time for 2-2.
Victory would have given United a real boost going into the international break on an afternoon which saw Dominic Solanke miss a first-half penalty and later have a goal ruled out by VAR for handball. Here's how we rated United's players on the south coast...
1. Ivo Grbic 7
Kept United in the game in the first half with a hat-trick of top saves, twice denying Semenyo including a brave block with his body after initially appearing to be caught in no man's land as a ball came over the top. Some of his kicks swirled a little in the bitterly cold south-coast air and he was booked later on for timewasting but it was a commanding display from the United No.1 who was left exposed for both Bournemouth goals and deserved to be on the winning side
2. Jayden Bogle 6
Had another lively test after facing Martinelli and Co. but passed it well, even if he was almost caught a couple of times playing the ball out rather than clearing his lines in more agricultural fashion. Such composure under pressure did help United retain a bit of control in hairy moments, though and he got forward when he could, setting up Hamer's opening goal with a good run and shot that Neto could only parry into his teammate's path. Made way for Ahmedhodzic
3. George Baldock 6
Made his first start of the year at right centre-half as United returned to a back three/five and did what he had to do competently and effectively enough. Shifted back to a more familiar position after Ahmedhodzic replaced Bogle
4. Jack Robinson 7
Man of the match. Captain for the day in Ahmedhodzic's absence and backed it up with a real leader's display. Excellent defensive instincts saw him get across and challenge Kluivert when he looked for all money to poke home and his arrow-like long throw was a real weapon in blustery conditions, too. The stadium later reverberated to the sound of his 'ole, ole' song after he smashed in off the post to give United a 2-0 lead