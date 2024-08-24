1 . Michael Cooper 6

Made his United debut in place of Adam Davies and although he won't have dreamed of conceding the first goal when his head hit the pillow last night, there was little he could do as Sargent was sent free and found a decent finish. But from then on he did everything Wilder would have wanted of him, with his handling and most of his kicking neat and tidy - save for a couple of skewed clearances in the difficult conditions | Sportimage