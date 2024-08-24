Sheffield United’s unbeaten start to the new season continued this afternoon as they took a hard-earned point from Norwich City. The Blades fought back from Josh Sargent’s early opener to draw 1-1, with skipper Oliver Arblaster grabbing a point for the Blades with a lovely first-time finish.
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi went close after coming off the bench while Harrison Burrows and Gus Hamer also had opportunities to earn United all three points, but they had to settle for one. Here’s how we rated the Blades’ players at Carrow Road...
1. Michael Cooper 6
Made his United debut in place of Adam Davies and although he won't have dreamed of conceding the first goal when his head hit the pillow last night, there was little he could do as Sargent was sent free and found a decent finish. But from then on he did everything Wilder would have wanted of him, with his handling and most of his kicking neat and tidy - save for a couple of skewed clearances in the difficult conditions | Sportimage
2. Alfie Gilchrist 6
Defensively very sound, offensively solid enough. His first real involvement in the game was a fully-committed tackle in front of the Blades fans and there was another, perfectly timed, on the opposite touchline later in the game to snuff out a dangerous Norwich attack. He's a solid enough option at right-back but that puts a lot of the onus on Brooks or Rak-Sakyi in front of him to add an offensive threat. Superb defensive tackle in the dying moments as Hernandez looked to net a late winner for the hosts
| Sportimage
3. Harry Souttar 6.5
Making his full league debut for the Blades in the absence of Ahmedhodzic and almost marked it with an early goal as he flicked on Burrows' corner but saw the ball ripple the top of the Norwich net rather than land in the back of it. Seemed to jump a little too early and leave space for Sargent to run in behind for Norwich's opener, but apart from that looked very comfortable | Sportimage
4. Auston Trusty 6
Also got a chance to impress with Robinson out injured but also couldn't do enough to prevent Sargent opening the scoring for the home side as United's defensive pair were split by a good, quick pass. But otherwise coped well enough with the Norwich threat, using his pace to get out of trouble on the few occasions that Sargent looked to get past him and Souttar. Got an absolutely vital little touch on a late cross as Norwich pressed for a winner | Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.