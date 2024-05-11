1 . Wes Foderingham 6

Made a great early block to deny Doucoure a tap-in after Calvert-Lewin got the better of Trusty down the right, but wasn’t particularly convincing when Calvert-Lewin went around him and crossed for Doucoure to head home from a few yards out. Didn’t have a great deal to do otherwise apart from routine enough claims and one moment where he had to race out of his box and clear the danger. Then made a smart save deep into injury time and looked to be struggling with a knock in the aftermath