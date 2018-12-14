Sheffield United player ratings from defeat to West Bromwich Albion

Sheffield United let their lead slip to suffer defeat to fellow promotion chasers West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane.

David McGoldrick saw his early goal cancelled out with strikes from Gareth Barry and Kieran Gibbs as the Baggies leapfrogged the Blades in the Championship standings.

Here is how we rated the individual performances from United’s players on the night.

Dean Henderson - 7

Relatively untroubled apart from a smart save from Gayle and a good stop to deny Barnes. No real chance with either Albion goal

George Baldock - 6

Lots of energy and some neat bits of play in the first half but like many of his teammates, faded in the second. Showed his frustration with a thunderous challenge late on

Chris Basham - 7.5

Did so well to win the ball back for United’s opener and kept Barnes quiet early on but was beaten by the youngster for WBA’s opener

John Egan - 6

Struggled to cope with the lively visiting frontmen and looked like he tried to handle at one point as a ball over the top caught him out. Not his best evening

Jack O’Connell - 7

Survived a close-looking call for a penalty when he clashed with Gayle but replays suggested it was the right call. Tireless display offensively and tidy defensively, too

Enda Stevens - 6

Very involved early on and a couple of crosses were threatening but faded in the second half. Replaced late on by Marvin Johnson

John Fleck - 6

Full of industry and invention as United looked to overwhelm Albion early on but couldn’t keep that up throughout. Replaced by Coutts

Oli Norwood - 6

A mixed bag of passing - some delightful, some frustrating, including one that gave the ball away in the lead up to Albion’s opener. Put his foot in when needed too

Mark Duffy - 7.5

A proper player. Was instrumental in everything United did well and set up the goal with an excellent pass. Replaced by Washington

Billy Sharp – 6

Full of running as ever but his one really clear cut chance ended up in the Kop. Saw a half-chance blocked in the first half

David McGoldrick - 7

Earns a point for ending his goal drought but another mixed bag. Gave the ball away at times and linked play up nicely at others

Subs used

Paul Coutts - 6

Tried to get United going from deep and played a few tidy passes but appears to still be getting up to speed after his injury

Conor Washington - 5

Not sure he touched the ball after coming on. If he did, it wasn’t too memorable but the game was perhaps up already

Marvin Johnson - 5

One attempted pass which rolled out of play had fans scratching their heads, but it was a big ask to expect him to affect the game in the short time he was on the field

Subs not used

Simon Moore, Richard Stearman, Martin Cranie, Tyler Smith