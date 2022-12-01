Second in the Championship table ahead of the World Cup break, Paul Heckingbottom’s side return to action when Huddersfield Town make the short journey to Bramall Lane later this month.

After also facing Wigan Athletic, Coventry City and Blackpool over the Christmas period, United are scheduled to contest their first match of 2023 at Queens Park Rangers on January 2nd. That fixture, as well as their visit to Millwall five days later in the FA Cup third round, coincides with strike dates on Britain’s railways. Although fans planning to travel to London for the meeting with Rangers will be able to do so by train, those staying overnight could see their return trips cancelled with the RMT scheduled to take action on January 3rd. The union, which is campaigning for a “good deal on job security, pay and conditions” for its members, is also set to organise another protest against what it claims is government interference in the negotiation process, on January 6th and January 7th - the date when United are set to face Gary Rowett’s team.

“Our message to the public is we are sorry to inconvenience you,” Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT said when the protests were announced. “But we urge you to direct your anger and frustration at the government and railway employers during this latest phase of action.”

If they go ahead as planned, the strikes will also force United’s squad to make alternative arrangements for their assignments against Rangers and Millwall. Like many of his predecessors, Heckingbottom often arranges for his players to take the train when they are competing in the capital before being picked up by coach at St Pancras Station. However, the disruption means they are now likely to head south via road; a prospect which, given the quick turnaround between the two games, is unlikely to please Heckingbottom and his coaching staff. The cost of flying to either one or both could be prohibitive, given United’s desire to keep a tight rein on spending. Nevertheless, in the circumstances, Heckingbottom will be tempted to petition their board to temporarily relax the purse strings.

Sheffield United fans could be forced to make alternative arrangements for games against QPR and Millwall: George Wood/Getty Images

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), joins protesters during a rally outside Kings Cross Station, London: James Manning/PA Wire

