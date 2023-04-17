Sheffield United will try and persuade Manchester City to let them keep Tommy Doyle and James McAtee, if Paul Heckingbottom’s squad seals promotion from the Championship.

The midfielders, who both moved to Bramall Lane on a season long basis last summer, are entering the closing stages of their agreements with the South Yorkshire club having helped it reach second in the table.

Ineligible for selection when United meet Pep Guardiola’s side in the semi-finals of the FA Cup this weekend, Doyle and McAtee have grown in stature as the campaign has progressed; claiming an assist and a goal respectively during Saturday’s victory over Cardiff City.

James McAtee (left) and Tommy Doyle (right) with Sheffield United team mate Sander Berge: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Although Heckingbottom acknowledges Guardiola will decide where the duo’s immediate futures lie, he refused to rule out the possibility of trying to retain their services when questioned on the subject following the meeting with the visitors from Wales.

“Those types of players, James and Tommy, are the type we want to help us grow,” he said. “Not just players but good people. There’s talent and a lot more to come from them. My message to City is that they need pushing and they’ve done well. They’ve got good personalities, I would like, (to keep them) but we have to wait and see.”

Despite demonstrating their commitment to United, through words and more importantly their actions, Doyle and McAtee have both spoken of their desire to forge careers at the Etihad Stadium. Given the stiff competition they face at City, Guardiola could calculate that regular senior is better for their development - something Heckingbottom would be able to offer moving forward. But United’s financial situation off the pitch, where they are still operating under a transfer embargo and waiting to discover if Dozy Mmobuosi’s proposed takeover will be approved by the English Football League, could complicate the situation. Particularly if either receive offers from established top-flight clubs.

Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

United remained second in the table and five points above third-placed Luton Town after beating Cardiff, who took the lead through Sory Kaba before McAtee, Jack Robinson, Iliman Ndiaye and substitute Ciaran Clark pounced. They play the first of their remaining five league matches this term when Bristol City travel north tomorrow night.

“We have enjoyed and do enjoy working with James and Tommy,” said Heckingbottom. “They have responded well to everything we are asking them to do. We know it’s a successful loan, City do and their families do as well. But it’s a lot to do with their personality and character, because things haven’t always gone their way. In the classroom too, the roles they are expecting to perform, they’ve shown the willingness to fight to get in the team.”

Looking ahead of the meeting with Nigel Pearson’s men, Heckingbottom added: “We just try and win all the games. It’s 46 games, that’s what it is over. Maintaining that run is so pleasing, from last season. Nothing we are doing is fluke. That margin of error every time we win gets smaller for the other teams. The players have got the experience. The young players have got the energy and we as a staff are trying to be consistent in how we behave. We want to see the job out. It’s all about Bristol (City) now.”