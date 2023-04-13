As Wes Foderingham prepares to begin the suspension which will rule him out of Sheffield United’s next two games, manager Paul Heckingbottom has told other members of Bramall Lane’s first team squad the goalkeeper’s predicament should serve as a reminder why they must be prepared for action at a moment’s notice.

Having started all but three of the club’s Championship matches so far this season, Foderingham must now watch both Friday’s game against Cardiff City and also Tuesday’s meeting with Bristol City from the stands after being sent-off during his team’s defeat by leaders Burnley earlier this week. Although Wales international Adam Davies is a more than competent deputy, Foderingham’s absence means United must reorganise their defence at a critical stage of the season as they chase automatic promotion back to the top-flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite possessing one of the deepest squads in the division, Heckingbottom has seen injuries and suspensions gnaw away at his options of late with midfielder Ben Osborn, Max Lowe and Daniel Jebbison among those ruled-out of the trip to Turf Moor.

Sheffield United goalkeeper Adam Davies will start against Cardiff City and Bristol City

With United’s march into the semi-finals of the FA Cup meaning they must squeeze the six outings remaining on their league programme into a 23 day window, Heckingbottom and his coaching staff are aware that any more disciplinary issues or even minor fitness complaints could see players who have spent the last eight-and-a-half months on the periphery of their starting eleven into action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of the clash with Sabri Lamouchi’s side, the 45-year-old told The Star: “Everyone here has got to be ready to step up all the time. It’s that simple. We can’t afford to have people who aren’t ready to perform, because you never know when they are going to be needed. That’s what we are going to want to see in training, everyone pushing hard and ready to go out there. It’s vitally important and things happen which remind you of that.”

Foderingham was dismissed for a professional foul on Nathan Tella during the first-half of their trip to Lancashire, where Vincent Kompany’s men were celebrating their return to the Premier League. Burnley edged a step closer towards securing the title when substitute Johann Berg Gudmundsson scored twice after the break. Davies was at fault for the first of those two strikes but had earlier made a superb save to ensure United entered the interval on level terms. He also kept a clean sheet when United, second in the table and five points clear of third placed Luton Town, beat West Bromwich Albion at the beginning of the campaign. Foderingham sat out that fixture after seeing red during a post-match confrontation against Blackpool in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Davies and his Sheffield United team mate Wes Foderingham: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

With teenage centre-forward Will Osula also called upon at Burnley, making his first senior appearance for United since May, Heckingbottom said: “This is why I’ve always told people it’s all about the group, not 11, 12 or 13 players. You don’t achieve anything without everyone contributing and part of that is being ready at all times, evetry day of the week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad