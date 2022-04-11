Sheffield United pay heartfelt tribute to ex-manager Neil Warnock after he confirmed retirement at age of 73

Warnock led United into the Premier League back in 2005/06 before leaving after relegation a year later. He also achieved promotions with Scarborough, Notts County, Huddersfield, Plymouth, QPR and Cardiff.

Warnock’s last post was at Middlesbrough, where he managed the last of his 1,603 games of professional football in England before being replaced by another Bramall Lane old boy in Chris Wilder.

Sheffield-born Warnock confirmed his retirement from management during an appearance on Sky’s Soccer Saturday, and is now preparing for a series of after-dinner events – including a date in Sheffield later this year at the City Hall.

A statement released by United this morning read: “A Blade born-and-bred and a manager who led United to the Premier League, all at Bramall Lane would like to thank Neil Warnock for his services to the club and the game in general and wish him all the very best in his retirement from the game.

“The 73-year-old announced he was calling time on a managerial career which has spanned over 1,600 games at the weekend and without doubt, he’ll always remember his time in the dugout at S2 fondly managing the club he has always supported.

“Promotion to the Premier League in the 2005/06 campaign is the obvious highlight, but who could ever forget the triple assault season of 2002/03, where the Blades pushed Liverpool all the way in the semi-final of the League Cup, were denied by David Seaman and Arsenal in the last four of the FA Cup, before falling short in the play-off final against Wolves at the Millennium Stadium.

“Thanks for all the memories, Neil … enjoy your retirement.”

Speaking on Soccer Saturday, Warnock said: “I decided to have a rest, a bit of a rest. Take the dogs walking and I’ve been on my bike. It’s an electric bike, by the way. I love going past the ordinary guys who are struggling up the hills. Waving to them, you know.”

Asked by host Jeff Stelling if he would return to management, Warnock said: “No, no. I’ve got one or two interesting things coming up, I’m looking forward to doing a few evening with things around the country.