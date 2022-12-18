For someone who admits to being obsessed by football, Paul Heckingbottom’s verdict on today’s World Cup final between Argentina and France comes as a surprise.

The Sheffield United manager was asked who he expects will prevail Qatar’s Lusail Stadium, where Didier Deschamps’ players are attempting to become the first team to retain the trophy since 1962 and the South Americans hope to repeat their last success in 1986.

“To be honest, I’m not bothered,” Heckingbottom said, as his own side prepares for its game against Wigan Athletic tomorrow. “Now that England are out, I don’t really care. I’ll watch it of course, I’m sure. But that’s where my real interest ended.”

United had two representatives at the tournament, with Iliman Ndiaye featuring for Senegal during their defeat by the Three Lions in the last 16. Gareth Southgate’s men were then beaten by the French, who advanced to the showpiece following another victory - this time over Morocco. Argentina advanced past Australia, Holland and Croatia in the knockout stages.

United’s Adam Davies also travelled to the Middle East with Wales before returning following their failure to progress beyond the group phase. Rhys Norrington-Davies, his colleague at Bramall Lane, had been expected to join him there but was ruled-out through injury.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe of France enter the clash in Doha locked on five goals apiece in the race for the Golden Boot. Julien Alvarez and Oliver Giroud have scored four.

Ndiaye and Davies are both set to feature in United’s plans for the match at the DW Stadium, which could see them tighten their grip on the Championship’s second automatic promotion berth.

Argentina meet France in the World Cup final today: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom says he lost interest in the tournament when England went out: George Wood/Getty Images

Pyrotechnics surround a giant FIFA World Cup trophy: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

