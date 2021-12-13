As the latest wave of the virus begins to sweep through the country, United’s home game against Queens Park Rangers tonight was postponed when a number of cases were detected among the visitors’ squad.

As The Star revealed earlier today, United will travel on two coaches to next week’s game against Fulham with players also being allocated individual hotel rooms in the capital rather than being asked to share with a teammate.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People wear face masks while walking in an empty street in the financial district, known as The City, in London, where Sheffield United face Fulham next week: Photo/Alberto Pezzali

But the advice the EFL issued to its member clubs contained another of other recommendations, with advice to keep goalkeepers away from the main group during training also being issued.

Coaching staff were also urged to introduce specific ‘bubbles’ relating to an individual’s vaccination status during their preparation for matches. This means those who have received booster jabs would be encouraged to limit their contact with colleagues who have received two, one or no doses.

Although no specific numbers have been released, due to patient confidentiality reasons, the overwhelming majority of those at manager Paul Heckingbottom’s disposal are understood to be actively participating in the vaccine programme.

Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage