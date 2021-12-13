Sheffield United: How life will now look at training following Covid-19 wave
With one of their own doctors also helping shape the English Football League’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, it seems likely that Sheffield United will be adhering to most of the updated guidelines published by the governing body.
As the latest wave of the virus begins to sweep through the country, United’s home game against Queens Park Rangers tonight was postponed when a number of cases were detected among the visitors’ squad.
As The Star revealed earlier today, United will travel on two coaches to next week’s game against Fulham with players also being allocated individual hotel rooms in the capital rather than being asked to share with a teammate.
But the advice the EFL issued to its member clubs contained another of other recommendations, with advice to keep goalkeepers away from the main group during training also being issued.
Coaching staff were also urged to introduce specific ‘bubbles’ relating to an individual’s vaccination status during their preparation for matches. This means those who have received booster jabs would be encouraged to limit their contact with colleagues who have received two, one or no doses.
Although no specific numbers have been released, due to patient confidentiality reasons, the overwhelming majority of those at manager Paul Heckingbottom’s disposal are understood to be actively participating in the vaccine programme.
Meal times in canteens have also fallen under the EFL’s microscope, with ‘shift patterns’ being encouraged. Mask wearing has also been tightened-up, with coaching staff encouraged to remind those under their command about the importance of social distancing.