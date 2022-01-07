The Heart of Midlothian defender is one of Heckingbottom’s leading targets after identifying him as a potential solution to the club’s issues at centre-half.

Souttar has entered the closing stages of his contract with the Edinburgh club, which has also alerted Rangers to his availability. But England, where Stoke City and Nottingham Forest are also understood to be interested, is the Scotland international’s preferred destination as he looks to build a career south of the border.

Scotland and Hearts defender John Souttar (right) is a target for Sheffield United: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group

Asked if his preference is to make actual purchases or focus on arranging temporary deals - something his predecessor Slavisa Jokanovic was forced to do before being sacked in November - Heckingbottom told The Star: “Always permanent, in an ideal world. Or a loan with the ability to keep that player on a permanent basis. That’s what I want to do.

“Why? Because if we put in the hard work then it means we get the benefit and the value. Okay, it narrows your focus down and it doesn’t mean we wouldn’t bring someone in that way who otherwise we wouldn’t be able to get. But really, I want permanents. That’s the preference, as you would expect.”

Resigned to losing Souttar when his deal expires, Hearts would prefer to recoup some of their investment if a sensible bid is received. However, they have not ruled-out keeping the 25-year-old until the end of the Premiership campaign as Robbie Neilson attempts to lead his squad into Europe.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has admitted he wants to sign John Souttar: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Warning the fixture pile-up caused by the Covid-19 pandemic means progress could be slow in the market, as teams who have suffered postponements fear “leaving themselves short”, Heckingbottom said: “Souttar is one of a few we have seen ourselves linked with. I don’t know if it’s because of his contract situation or the fact I know him from my time up in Scotland. He’s a good player and there will be interest in him. He’s one of a few that we’ll be looking at. We’ve highlighted a position and we’d be foolish not to look at him. The type of player he is, the fact he’s coming to the end of his contract. But I’m not going to say it’s something we will definitely do. Yes, though, we have had a look at him.”

Heckingbottom, who managed Hearts’ neighbours and rivals Hibernian before taking charge of United, also admitted James Hill had been on his radar before the teenager completed a switch to AFC Bournemouth. United’s Championship rivals are believed to have paid around £1m to Fleetwood Town for Hill, whose father enjoyed a spell at Bramall Lane during his own playing career.

“Hill was someone that we looked at, yes,” Heckingbottom said, ahead of United’s FA Cup tie at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday. “I admit I’d not seen much of him but he was someone the recruitment department flagged up.”