Sheffield United: Paul Heckingbottom issues a warning about Covid-19 and the Championship fixture chaos
Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, has urged his squad not to allow the disruption Covid-19 has caused to its fixture schedule to have a detrimental impact upon performances as the battle for promotion enters a pivotal phase.
Having stretched their unbeaten run to five games by beating Fulham earlier this month, United have since seen matches against Preston North End and Hull City postponed when the opposition informed the English Football League they did not have the necessary number of players available for selection.
Queens Park Rangers’ visit to Bramall Lane must also be rearranged for the same reason.
United are set to return to action when Middlesbrough, now led by Heckingbottom’s friend and predecessor Chris Wilder, travel to South Yorkshire on New Year’s Day.
Although the situation has allowed him to spend more time working with his team at their training complex in Shirecliffe, Heckingbottom acknowledges the situation is far from ideal as United look to build momentum under his leadership.
“All we can do is get on with it,” he said. “Whatever happens, we have no other choice but to keep working hard, keep our heads down and keep doing what we are doing. We can’t afford to get distracted by anything. That simply isn’t an option.”
United’s victory at Craven Cottage was their fourth in a row, with three of those wins achieved following Heckingbottom’s appointment towards the end of last month. Wilder, who steered them from League One to the Premier League during his hugely successful reign, departed following a series of disagreements with the board nine months ago.
After handing Heckingbottom the reins on a caretaker basis, with the 44-year-old stage-managing an orderly exit from the top-flight following a debilitating campaign, United then turned to Slavisa Jokanovic before sacking the Serb following a “strategic review” and the deterioration of his relationship with the club’s hierarchy.
“The lads would rather be out there playing, especially when they’re getting results,” said Heckingbottom, whose side is 11th. “But it is what it is and we have to be ready and totally focused no matter what is thrown at us by things going on elsewhere.”