Last night’s match, which will be rescheduled following a Covid-19 outbreak within the visitors’ squad, was set to be screened live on television - something which would have pumped £100,000 into the club’s coffers because it was set to take place in a primetime slot.

However, unless the fixture is chosen for coverage when a new date is announced, United will miss out on this money. With the contest also set to be their final appearance at Bramall Lane before Christmas - they next play there when Hull City make the short journey to South Yorkshire on December 29 - United were also expecting to cash-in on hospitality and corporate package sales. Many of these might now have to be refunded, unless those who had forked-out are able to rearrange alternative events at the stadium.

Sheffield United had been scheduled to face QPR at Bramall Lane tonight until the match was postponed because of Covid-19: Alistair Langham / Sportimage

Because the meeting with Mark Warburton’s side was called-off at such short notice - United’s hierarchy only discovered it was in doubt on Sunday lunchtime - thousands of matchday programmes had also been ordered, printed and delivered by the time official confirmation of the situation at Loftus Road was received.

Warburton has since revealed that 10 of his players are being forced to self isolate. The QPR manager contracted the virus himself earlier this year. But with the omicron variant causing concern about scientists and government officials alike, the English Football League has introduced a series of measures designed to try and limit disruption to its calendar.