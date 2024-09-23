Sheffield United ’s climb up the Championship table continued with a hard-fought 1-0 win at home to Derby County on Saturday. Gustavo Hamer scored the game’s only goal on 53 minutes, curling a wonderful free-kick beyond Derby County goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterström, but it could easily have been more on a day where Chris Wilder’s men were forced to remain patient.

Derby tried to use every trick in the book to frustrate United but Hamer’s set-piece magic proved the major difference, with a typically solid defensive performance limiting the visitors to just two shots, neither of which were on target. And two Blades were rewarded for their performances with a spot in the WhoScored Championship Team of the Week - take a look below to see who.