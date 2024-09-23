Sheffield United pair make Championship Team of the Week alongside Norwich and Hull City stars - gallery

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 15:55 BST

Sheffield United continued their excellent start to the season with victory against Derby County.

Sheffield United’s climb up the Championship table continued with a hard-fought 1-0 win at home to Derby County on Saturday. Gustavo Hamer scored the game’s only goal on 53 minutes, curling a wonderful free-kick beyond Derby County goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterström, but it could easily have been more on a day where Chris Wilder’s men were forced to remain patient.

Derby tried to use every trick in the book to frustrate United but Hamer’s set-piece magic proved the major difference, with a typically solid defensive performance limiting the visitors to just two shots, neither of which were on target. And two Blades were rewarded for their performances with a spot in the WhoScored Championship Team of the Week - take a look below to see who.

WhoScored rating: 7.9

1. GK: Lawrence Vigouroux

WhoScored rating: 7.9 Photo: Swansea City

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating: 7.5

2. RB: Kellen Fisher

WhoScored rating: 7.5 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating: 7.9

3. CB: Mark McGuinness

WhoScored rating: 7.9 Photo: Alex Pantling

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating: 7.4

4. CB: Alfie Jones

WhoScored rating: 7.4 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Hull CityDerby CountyChampionship