Gus Hamer showed a touch of class to settle Sheffield United’s tight clash against Derby County, and then another in the celebration as he paid tribute to late Blades legend Maddy Cusack. The former women’s player and staff member passed away a year ago yesterday and Hamer unveiled a MC 8 message underneath his shirt after a superb free-kick gave United three more precious points.
The Blades were rocked by a big injury blow to Oliver Arblaster on the eve of the game but overcame that and some frustrating tactics from the away side to eat away the minutes to register their third successive win and keep their unbeaten Championship start going. Here’s how we rated the Blades’ players...
1. Michael Cooper 7
Another game, another clean sheet for the Blades man who has enjoyed a superb start to life at the Lane. He barely had a save to make and whatever he had to do, in terms of claiming crosses, he did confidently and competently. You can tell the trust that the Blades' defenders have in him and that's flowing throughout the whole side at the minute. A great addition | Sportimage
2. Alfie Gilchrist 7
It was today, in his seventh game, that I finally saw a winger get the better of the Chelsea man in a one-on-one situation but the early nice bit of skill was the only bit of change former Blade Clarke-Harris got out of Gilchrist all afternoon. He showed glimpses going forward too, including a shot which forced a save from Zetterstrom after he cut inside onto his left foot, but his primary job is defending and he did that well before making way on 66 minutes for Seriki
| Sportimage
3. Harry Souttar 8
An absolute colossus - both in stature and performance. In the right place at the right time to mop up everything Derby threw at him, in the air and on the deck, and even later had a moment of adventure where he knocked it past his man and stormed down the right wing ... although his cross was gobbled up by Zetterstrom and he then faced a long sprint back. Later nutmegged Nyambe after a corner fell to him at the back stick in a great performance
| Sportimage
4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 7
A display in which he didn't stand out because everything he did he did well and with the minimum of fuss, barring one second-half moment when he picked up a yellow. Solid rather than spectacular but did everything needed
| Sportimage
