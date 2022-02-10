The 18-year-old signed her first contract with the Blades in the summer and made her first senior start at right-back in the 2-2 draw against Sunderland on Sunday, playing the full 90 minutes.

She will now join up with Gemma Davies’s squad for the Marbella International Tournament fixtures against Finland on 17 February and Denmark five days later.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Georgia Walters of Wales during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Qualifier between Wales and Belarus at Rodney Parade on December 01, 2020 in Newport, Wales. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Docherty joined the Blades in 2016 at under-14 level and graduated into the first team set-up in August 2020.

Meanwhile, Georgia Walters, who signed for Sheffield United last month after leaving Liverpool, has been called up for international duty with the senior Wales squad.

The striker, 28, has already earned four caps for her country and has made no secret of her desire to return to the international fold, having missed out on selection for recent fixtures.

She also continues to train full-time, despite the Blades’ part-time status, in the hope of returning to the professional game.

Gemma Grainger's side are set to face Scotland in the Pinatar Cup on 16 February before playing either Belgium or Slovakia three days later and then a final game on 22 February.

Sheffield United are unbeaten in their last four league matches and take on Blackburn Rovers, who are two places below them in the second tier, at home this weekend.