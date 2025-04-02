Sheffield United will look to further cement their automatic promotion credentials on Saturday when they face Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium. Chris Wilder’s side went top of the Championship with last week’s commanding 3-1 win over Coventry City and now have the title in their own hands, following Leeds United’s 2-2 draw against Swansea City.
United welcomed Alfie Gilchrist back from injury for that win over Coventry but Wilder still has a number of issues to manage, with hope one or two more might return ahead of Saturday’s trip to the Kassam Stadium. Their hosts Oxford have also been without a number of first-team players in recent weeks.
Saturday is expected to be another huge day in the Championship promotion race with all of United, Leeds and Burnley in action. And ahead of the former’s trip to Oxford, The Star has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides.