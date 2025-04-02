Oxford United vs Sheffield United early injury and team news with 5 out and 8 doubts

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 17:11 BST

Sheffield United head to the Kassam Stadium this weekend.

Sheffield United will look to further cement their automatic promotion credentials on Saturday when they face Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium. Chris Wilder’s side went top of the Championship with last week’s commanding 3-1 win over Coventry City and now have the title in their own hands, following Leeds United’s 2-2 draw against Swansea City.

United welcomed Alfie Gilchrist back from injury for that win over Coventry but Wilder still has a number of issues to manage, with hope one or two more might return ahead of Saturday’s trip to the Kassam Stadium. Their hosts Oxford have also been without a number of first-team players in recent weeks.

Saturday is expected to be another huge day in the Championship promotion race with all of United, Leeds and Burnley in action. And ahead of the former’s trip to Oxford, The Star has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides.

Remains a long-term absentee having failed to make a single appearance this season.

1. Max Woltman - out

Remains a long-term absentee having failed to make a single appearance this season.

The U's captain hasn't featured since picking up a hamstring injury in mid-March, with head coach Gary Rowett initially hinting at a period of several weeks out. It remains to be seen whether he'll be fit for Saturday.

2. Elliott Moore - doubt

The U's captain hasn't featured since picking up a hamstring injury in mid-March, with head coach Gary Rowett initially hinting at a period of several weeks out. It remains to be seen whether he'll be fit for Saturday.

Coming towards the end of a second lengthy absence and was expected to return after the March international break. Didn't feature at Middlesbrough but could return this weekend.

3. Joe Bennett - doubt

Coming towards the end of a second lengthy absence and was expected to return after the March international break. Didn't feature at Middlesbrough but could return this weekend.

Like Bennet, the defender was pencilled in for a return after the international break but missed last weekend's trip to the Riverside. Has been out since February with a hamstring injury.

4. Greg Leigh - doubt

Like Bennet, the defender was pencilled in for a return after the international break but missed last weekend's trip to the Riverside. Has been out since February with a hamstring injury.

