Sheffield United will look to further cement their automatic promotion credentials on Saturday when they face Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium. Chris Wilder’s side went top of the Championship with last week’s commanding 3-1 win over Coventry City and now have the title in their own hands, following Leeds United’s 2-2 draw against Swansea City.

United welcomed Alfie Gilchrist back from injury for that win over Coventry but Wilder still has a number of issues to manage, with hope one or two more might return ahead of Saturday’s trip to the Kassam Stadium. Their hosts Oxford have also been without a number of first-team players in recent weeks.

Saturday is expected to be another huge day in the Championship promotion race with all of United, Leeds and Burnley in action. And ahead of the former’s trip to Oxford, The Star has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides.

Max Woltman - out Remains a long-term absentee having failed to make a single appearance this season.

Elliott Moore - doubt The U's captain hasn't featured since picking up a hamstring injury in mid-March, with head coach Gary Rowett initially hinting at a period of several weeks out. It remains to be seen whether he'll be fit for Saturday.

Joe Bennett - doubt Coming towards the end of a second lengthy absence and was expected to return after the March international break. Didn't feature at Middlesbrough but could return this weekend.