Curious £15m Sheffield United flop joins 11th club of career after “gut feeling” following contract expiry

Oliver Burke, the former Sheffield United striker, has joined the 11th club of his career after agreeing a move across Germany. The Scottish international was a free agent after his deal at Werder Bremen came to an end, and has signed for their Bundesliga rivals Union Berlin.

It will be Burke’s third club in Germany after his previous spells with RB Leipzig and Bremen, moving to the latter in 2022 and scoring eight goals and adding an assist in 42 appearances. Burke moved to the Blades as part of a swap deal with West Brom for Callum Robinson in 2020 and his electric pace certainly offered United a different threat.

But he left United two years later with one league goal to his name, from 28 appearances, although it was a memorable one - a 74th minute winner against Manchester United at Old Trafford. That was one of few highlights that season for the collective as the Blades were relegated and Burke went on to have two spells at Millwall and also a loan at Birmingham City from Bremen.

Still only 28 years old, Burke cost West Brom £15m when they brought him back to the UK from Leipzig back in 2017 but he has never been able to live up to that early promise which persuaded the German side to pay Nottingham Forest £13m for him a year earlier.

“Union are a special club – honest, combative and loud. That's exactly what suits me,” said Burke after arriving in the German capital. “I want to give it my all here, soak up the energy of the fans and make a difference with the team.

“The decision to join Union came from my gut feeling and I had very good talks with the people in charge, which is why I am convinced that this is the right step for me.”

Horst Heldt, Union’s director of men’s professional football, added: “Oliver has the profile we were looking for, pace, physicality and the ability to decide games in tight moments.

“His energy and determination make him a good fit for us. We know his qualities from the Bundesliga and are convinced that his experience and mentality will make him a valuable addition to our team.”