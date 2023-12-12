Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United will continue to position themselves as a good development club for some of English football's most promising young talent as they look to repeat the success of some of their loan stars in recent seasons. Manchester City starlet James McAtee scored what will probably be the first of many Premier League goals in United colours, a stunning winner to beat Brentford on Saturday.

The England under-21 international is the latest in a long line of young loanees that top clubs have entrusted to United, going back to Wilder's first season in charge with then-Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers. In the years since the likes of Kieran Dowell and Dean Henderson have also spent time on loan at Bramall Lane, with Morgan Gibbs-White and McAtee's City teammate Tommy Doyle enhancing their reputations under the guidance of Wilder's predecessor Paul Heckingbottom.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McAtee turned down easier options, including a spell at Leicester City in the Championship, in order to test himself in the Premier League with United. He and his representatives believed a season in the top-flight could only enhance his development while the benefits for the Blades are also obvious, offering them the services of a player they could otherwise get nowhere near affording for the season.

It is an approach that has served them well in recent seasons and one they will look to repeat in the future. "In big moments it's crucial," said Wilder when asked about McAtee being a difference maker for his side, "and it's something from 2016 we've looked at. Paul did in terms of Gibbs-White, and Doyle and McAtee last year, and we did with Deano.

"It's a great place for young players to come and learn the trade. We know there's bigger clubs out there but for them big boys to trust us as a football club, know that we'll treat them right, work with them and try and add to their experience of playing football and be better players when they go back, is important. We have to keep on doing the right things and be that football club that allows us to go and look at that market because it's an important market for you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Pep [Guardiola, City manager] will have been watching Saturday's game. They've got their finger on the pulse and they'll understand their stats and whatever that they get back. They're diligent in their work.