Steel City Wanderers girls football team pictured at Hillsborough Park on June 11, 1996. From left, back row: Sarah Clarke, Selina Odams, Joanna Odams, Katie Jackson, Louise Jowle, Kate Bellamy and Kathryn Drewry. Middle row: Laura Renshaw, Sarah Smith, Amie Tazzyman, Gemma Cousins, Cheryl Odams, Hannah Copp and Kelly Woodhouse. Front row: Leanne Severns, Rebecca Tazzyman, Kirsty Jowle, Maria Stacey, Laura Cousins, Chloe Cousins, Lavene McPhearson and Laura Nicholsonplaceholder image
Sheffield retro: 16 'blast from the past' photos looking back at city's young footballers and teams from the 90s

By Jane Salt
Published 15th Jun 2025, 05:00 BST
Taka a trip down memory lane looking back at Sheffield’s young football players in the 1990s.

Our gallery of pictures include teams from various city schools and community teams.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

Handsworth Grange School's U15 league and cup winning football team pictured on June 14, 1996. Left to right, back row: Gareth Taylor, Paul Roper, Daniel Furniss, Steven Burgess, Brett Sutcliffe, Wayne Widdowson and Mr Dave Pyle. Front row: Jarrod Dalton, Steve Stacey, Barry Durrans, Scott Bunting, Michael Ives and Daniel Howden Photo: Waistell

Dobcroft School football team pictured on November 9, 1996. Left to right, back row: Duncan Fry, Matthew Charles, Simon Burton and Alastair Cameron. Front row: David Gosling, James O'Neil, Nishal Palawan and Nick Roberts Photo: Mike Waistell

The Inter City Owls U16's football team pictured at Hillsborough Park on May 26, 1997 Photo: Submitted

Pictured at the Platinum Suite at Sheffield United FC, where the Manor Mini World Cup football competition awards were made on September 15, 1999. Seen is United player Simon Tracey as he presents the winners tropy to the Parkhill team. With him are Football in the Community officers Tony Currie and Andy Keenon Photo: Waistell

