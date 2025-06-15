Our gallery of pictures include teams from various city schools and community teams.
Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?
1. U15's
Handsworth Grange School's U15 league and cup winning football team pictured on June 14, 1996. Left to right, back row: Gareth Taylor, Paul Roper, Daniel Furniss, Steven Burgess, Brett Sutcliffe, Wayne Widdowson and Mr Dave Pyle. Front row: Jarrod Dalton, Steve Stacey, Barry Durrans, Scott Bunting, Michael Ives and Daniel Howden Photo: Waistell
2. Dobcroft
Dobcroft School football team pictured on November 9, 1996. Left to right, back row: Duncan Fry, Matthew Charles, Simon Burton and Alastair Cameron. Front row: David Gosling, James O'Neil, Nishal Palawan and Nick Roberts Photo: Mike Waistell
3. Inter Owls
The Inter City Owls U16's football team pictured at Hillsborough Park on May 26, 1997 Photo: Submitted
4. Mini World Cup
Pictured at the Platinum Suite at Sheffield United FC, where the Manor Mini World Cup football competition awards were made on September 15, 1999. Seen is United player Simon Tracey as he presents the winners tropy to the Parkhill team. With him are Football in the Community officers Tony Currie and Andy Keenon Photo: Waistell