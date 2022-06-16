Sheffield United send Nottingham Forest a warning over Max Lowe chase

As The Star revealed a fortnight ago, Forest offered around £1.5m to turn Lowe’s loan move to the City Ground into a permanent deal. United responded by informing their rivals from the east Midlands they valued him at more than three times that amount - £750,000 more than Paul Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder paid Derby County for both Lowe and Jayden Bogle at the beginning of the 2020/21 season, which ended with them being relegated from the Premier League.

Forest manager Steve Cooper wants to continue working with Lowe after being impressed with his performances last term. Cooper’s side won promotion from the Championship via the play-offs, beating United on penalties in the semi-finals, before overcoming Huddersfield Town at Wembley.

Sheffield United's Max Lowe excelled for Nottingham Forest last season: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Despite failing to strike a deal earlier this year, agents acting on Cooper’s behalf are expected to try and tempt Heckingbottom back to the negotiating table before the start of the forthcoming campaign.

Lowe’s representatives will ask United to improve their client’s contract if he remains in South Yorkshire, with Forest expected to be told the wing-back’s asking price has now risen following their climb out of the second tier.