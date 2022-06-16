Sheffield United send Nottingham Forest a warning over Max Lowe chase

Sheffield United will tell Nottingham Forest they must pay more than the £5m they were quoted in January if they want to sign Max Lowe this summer, after failing to prise the defender away from Bramall Lane during the January transfer window.

By James Shield
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 7:07 am

As The Star revealed a fortnight ago, Forest offered around £1.5m to turn Lowe’s loan move to the City Ground into a permanent deal. United responded by informing their rivals from the east Midlands they valued him at more than three times that amount - £750,000 more than Paul Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder paid Derby County for both Lowe and Jayden Bogle at the beginning of the 2020/21 season, which ended with them being relegated from the Premier League.

Forest manager Steve Cooper wants to continue working with Lowe after being impressed with his performances last term. Cooper’s side won promotion from the Championship via the play-offs, beating United on penalties in the semi-finals, before overcoming Huddersfield Town at Wembley.

Sheffield United's Max Lowe excelled for Nottingham Forest last season: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Despite failing to strike a deal earlier this year, agents acting on Cooper’s behalf are expected to try and tempt Heckingbottom back to the negotiating table before the start of the forthcoming campaign.

Lowe’s representatives will ask United to improve their client’s contract if he remains in South Yorkshire, with Forest expected to be told the wing-back’s asking price has now risen following their climb out of the second tier.

Lowe, who has featured 11 times for United, made 22 appearances for Forest after joining them on a temporary basis in August. He has also represented Shrewsbury and Aberdeen since graduating from County’s development programme.

