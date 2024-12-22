Sheffield United extended their unbeaten run to 11 games with their latest Championship win over Cardiff City and ensured their place at the top of the table for Christmas.

The Blades travelled to Wales for their last away match of 2024 and after a goalless first half, a late Kieffer Moore brace ensured another important three points in their battle for both promotion and the title at the end of the season.

The gap between United and Leeds remains at three points after the Whites enjoyed a convincing 4-0 win over Oxford United at Elland Road. Burnley and Sunderland also picked up wins on Saturday, keeping the top four compact and within five points.

The Blades will return to action on Boxing Day against promotion rivals Burnley for a blockbuster Bramall Lane affair. West Brom will mark Chris Wilder’s side’s final match of the year before a clash with Sunderland awaits them on New Year’s Day.

As we hit the halfway point in this thrilling season, the fight at the top of the table is heating up. Take a look at how Sheffield United’s next five games compare to others fighting for their place in the Premier League next season.

1 . Sheffield United Burnley (H), West Brom (H), Sunderland (A), Watford (A), Norwich City (H)

2 . Leeds United Stoke City (A), Derby County (A), Blackburn Rovers (H), Hull City (A), Sheffield Wednesday (H)

3 . Burnley Sheffield United (A), Middlesbrough (A), Stoke City (H), Blackburn Rovers (A), Sunderland (H)