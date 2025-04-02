March was some month for Sheffield United. Five games, four wins, one draw, eight goals scored and just three conceded, with a place at the top of the Championship now theirs. Last weekend’s 3-1 win over Coventry City sent the Blades into first and after Leeds United dropped points at home to Swansea City, they stayed there as April arrived.

United were excellent all month and one Blade stood out, with Tyrese Campbell scoring exactly half of those eight goals himself. The 25-year-old is arguably enjoying the best form of his career at Bramall Lane and having managed his minutes well, Chris Wilder is getting exactly what he wanted from the summer signing.

Campbell has been rewarded for his form with a place in March’s WhoScored Team of the Month alongside opponents from the likes of Derby County, Norwich City, Burnley and more. Take a look below to see who made the cut.

GK: Mark Travers (Middlesbrough) - 7.0 Played a big part in Middlesbrough winning three from five through March, keeping two clean sheets in the process.

RB: Lewie Coyle (Hull City) - 7.4 Hull have given themselves a god chance or surviving after taking eight points from five games in March, with skipper Coyle leading his side through a decent spell of form.

CB: Matt Clarke (Derby County) - 7.8 John Eustace's side are fighting to survive and three straight wins either side of the international break could prove massive. Clarke's return from injury has been a massive factor in that run of form, and he even grabbed a goal against Coventry City.