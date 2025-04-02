Red-hot Sheffield United star makes Championship Team of the Month alongside Derby County & Hull City men

Sheffield United enjoyed an excellent March and ended the month top of the Championship.

March was some month for Sheffield United. Five games, four wins, one draw, eight goals scored and just three conceded, with a place at the top of the Championship now theirs. Last weekend’s 3-1 win over Coventry City sent the Blades into first and after Leeds United dropped points at home to Swansea City, they stayed there as April arrived.

United were excellent all month and one Blade stood out, with Tyrese Campbell scoring exactly half of those eight goals himself. The 25-year-old is arguably enjoying the best form of his career at Bramall Lane and having managed his minutes well, Chris Wilder is getting exactly what he wanted from the summer signing.

Campbell has been rewarded for his form with a place in March’s WhoScored Team of the Month alongside opponents from the likes of Derby County, Norwich City, Burnley and more. Take a look below to see who made the cut.

Played a big part in Middlesbrough winning three from five through March, keeping two clean sheets in the process.

1. GK: Mark Travers (Middlesbrough) - 7.0

Played a big part in Middlesbrough winning three from five through March, keeping two clean sheets in the process. | Getty Images

Hull have given themselves a god chance or surviving after taking eight points from five games in March, with skipper Coyle leading his side through a decent spell of form.

2. RB: Lewie Coyle (Hull City) - 7.4

Hull have given themselves a god chance or surviving after taking eight points from five games in March, with skipper Coyle leading his side through a decent spell of form. | Getty Images Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

John Eustace's side are fighting to survive and three straight wins either side of the international break could prove massive. Clarke's return from injury has been a massive factor in that run of form, and he even grabbed a goal against Coventry City.

3. CB: Matt Clarke (Derby County) - 7.8

John Eustace's side are fighting to survive and three straight wins either side of the international break could prove massive. Clarke's return from injury has been a massive factor in that run of form, and he even grabbed a goal against Coventry City. Photo: Ryan Pierse

Watford's attack hasn't set the world alight in recent weeks but three clean sheets through March earned them five points. Pollock played a part in earning all three shutouts and grabbed a goal in a 2-1 defeat against Millwall.

4. CB: Mattie Pollock (Watford) - 7.6

Watford's attack hasn't set the world alight in recent weeks but three clean sheets through March earned them five points. Pollock played a part in earning all three shutouts and grabbed a goal in a 2-1 defeat against Millwall. | Getty Images Photo: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

