The 5 key moments that led to Sheffield United clash with Sunderland in Play-Off Final
It started with an away trip to Preston with a new team and from back then in August up to now there have been many ups and down leading to Saturday’s Play-Off Final showdown with Sunderland.
The Star’s Danny Hall picks out five key matches from a campaign that could lead back to the Premier League again
Preston North End A, August 9, 2-0 win
The first day of what will hopefully be an iconic season. At the time no-one was entirely sure how it would go, after a frustrating summer in the transfer market and the possibility of a relegation hangover very realistic. But the Blades wiped off their -2 points start at the first opportunity with a clinical display in front of a re-energised away end. The game was also arguably the start of Vini Souza's resurgence in a Blades shirt.
Middlesbrough A, October 23, 1-0 loss
It may seem strange to pick a defeat as a key moment in the season but after an unbeaten start, back-to-back defeats had raised some question marks on the outside about the character of Chris Wilder's players. But their response to disappointment was superb as they came roaring back, to show exactly what they are made of.
Watford A, Jan 4, 2-1 win
It was a similar story over the new year period when Wilder's threadbare squad began to limp a little, with defeats to Burnley and Sunderland sandwiched either side of a 1-1 draw with West Brom. United's patched-up side went to Watford and won, Andre Brooks' stunner giving them a vital three points to get them back on the horse at a crucial time of the campaign.
Sheffield Wednesday A, March 16, 1-0 win
How could that not be in there? A deserved derby double courtesy of a magic moment from Rhian Brewster, which also kept the Blades on track amid a fierce promotion battle with Leeds and Burnley. Wilder's post-match interview was also up there with the best of his many as United manager. Iconic.
Bristol City A, May 8, 3-0 win
At this stage I'd realised all my significant moments were away from Bramall Lane and although the return play-off leg, another 3-0 win, was memorable because of the spine-tingling George Baldock tribute, the work was done in the first leg as United went into City's backyard and came away with a virtually unassailable lead to all but book their place in Saturday's Wembley final.
