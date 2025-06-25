AFP via Getty Images

Sheffield United’s Championship rivals, Queen’s Park Rangers, have announced Julien Stephan as their new head coach.

QPR have brought the 44-year-old to the club after Marti Cifuentes left the club yesterday, following a period of gardening leave after the last game of the season.

Stephan's last management stint was his second spell with his hometown club Rennes, but he left last November after a poor run of form.

“I feel very proud and excited to join QPR,” he told the club’s website.

“QPR is a historic club with strong values and passionate fans, so I feel honoured.

“I wanted to come here because I know there's a lot of passion around the club and around the team, and I feel very lucky to discover that.

Sheffield United took four points off QPR last season, which included a whirlwind game at Bramall Lane early in the season when the Blades were pegged back and lost a two-goal lead to draw 2-2.

Stephan spoke about how excited he is to witness what English football has to offer.

“There is something unique about English football. The intensity, the atmosphere, the passion of the fans, also, the tempo of the game, the culture around the club, all make it a very stimulating environment for a coach,” Stephan said.

The new QPR Head Coach has previous experience in winning trophies, as he won the French Cup for Rennes during his first spell with the club in 2019. This was their first trophy in 48 years.

How Stephan wants his side to play

“I like my team to play with intensity, energy and personality,” Stephan said.

“I believe in collective organisation and also clear identity, but also in giving players freedom to express themselves. I like courage, and I want brave players – they are the players who take initiative because I think to have emotion in football, we have to take risks.

“The main values are commitment, discipline, and team spirit. I expect my players to give everything on the pitch for the team, for the fans, and to show the right attitude.

“The shirt deserves respect, total respect, and it's non-negotiable for me,” he said.