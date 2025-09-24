Sheffield United will be eyeing their first Championship win of the campaign when they visit Oxford United on Saturday.

Sheffield United will have to be alert to Oxford United’s threat from set-pieces if they are to secure their first Championship victory of the season this weekend.

The Blades will make the trip to the Kassam Stadium on Saturday afternoon with the ambition of putting the brakes on their seven-game losing run and run of five Championship matches without scoring a single goal.

Chris Wilder’s return to the club last week was supposed to mark an immediate change in fortunes for the Blades, but they were sentenced to a sixth league defeat in as many games, losing 1-0 to Charlton Athletic at Bramall Lane last Saturday afternoon.

Rooted to the foot of the table and already four points adrift, Wilder will understand the magnitude of the pressure and the outside noise he and his players will have to withstand in the coming weeks as they attempt to overcome their shocking start to the campaign.

At the time of Wilder’s return to Bramall Lane a little over a week ago, his opening two games in charge - clashes with Charlton and Oxford - looked quite favourable on paper. Between them, the two clubs had only recorded one Championship victory from their opening ten games combined prior to last weekend’s action.

But just 24 hours after Charlton were triumphant in S2, Oxford collected their maiden win, beating Bristol City 3-1 at Ashton Gate. Suddenly, they are three games unbeaten and showing signs of life after a slow start of their own.

Oxford are a threat from set-pieces

And the catalyst behind their recent upturn in form has been their ability to make their opponents pay from set-pieces. Two of their three goals in their win at Ashton Gate were crafted from dead-ball situations, highlighting their threat from those particular scenarios.

The U’s have scored six set-piece goals in the Championship so far this season - the most of any team in the division. With Cameron Brannagan and summer signing Brian De Keersmaecker often the architects of them, and big and imposing figures in the middle, such as Michal Helik and Nik Prelec to attack their deliveries, they have the resources to hurt teams from those situations.

For all of the Blades’ early season struggles, they have by no means been the worst team in the Championship at defending set-pieces, conceding two goals from dead-ball situations in their opening six games. For context, Coventry City have conceded the most set-piece goals in the Championship so far this term (five).

Nevertheless, Wilder’s troops will have to be aware of the threat Oxford can pose from corners and free-kicks. It will be in those particular situations where the likes of Mark McGuinness and Japhet Tanganga should be able to prove their worth.