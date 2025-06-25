Aston Villa have made a decision on the future of Louie Barry, who was targeted by Sheffield United in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old lit up League One with Stockport County during the first half of last season and can now leave the Midlands club on a permanent basis, as reported by Football Insider

Barry scored 15 goals and provided three assists in 23 games before being recalled by Villa due to high demand. He was sent on loan to Championship club Hull City to progress further, however, his season came to an abrupt halt as he suffered an injury to his knee after just four games with the Tigers.

The Blades were believed to be one of a number of clubs interested in the England youth international’s services and will be alerted by the admission by the Premier League club that they are now ready to let him go. Barry has been seen as a future top player for a while now and would be a major coup for many Championship clubs if they could secure his services.

Barry has been on loan at six different clubs since signing for Villa in 2020, and whoever finally takes him permanently will be hoping they can be the club the former West Brom youth player can settle down at.

After playing for several clubs at League One level and showing he can be among the best, the next step will be to show what he can do in the Championship after his loan spell with Hull City was cut short.

Where does Louis Barry play?

He can play across the forward line, as a winger or a striker and has shown his ability to score goals. Sheffield United have shown they are in the market for reinforcements in attack, having been linked with soon-to-be free agent Emil Riis after his contract expires with Preston North End.

Barry was a former player for the famed Barcelona academy, La Masia. Known by many in football to be the place that produced the likes of Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal and Andreas Iniesta, Barry became the first Englishman to join the historic institution but returned to England to sign for Aston Villa for a considerable fee.