Sheffield United are set for more bottom-of-the-table anguish when they take on Ipswich Town, predicts EFL expert David Prutton.

The Blades have endured a difficult start to the season under new boss Ruben Selles, with no points picked up after four defeats to get his Sheffield United off to the worst possible start.

And it does not get any easier for the Spanish manager as he faces a trip to Portman Road this Friday to take on one of the sides tipped for automatic promotion at the start of the season.

Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich have also failed to get a win so far this year, but they have picked up three points thanks to three stalemates, alongside a loss to Preston North End.

EFL expert and former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder David Prutton believes the Blades’ struggles this season could only get worse as Selles doesn’t seem to be fitting in well at Bramall Lane.

David Prutton on Ruben Selles’ start at Sheffield United

“Broadly nowhere near it. They have had a change in manager that doesn’t seem to be gelling,” Prutton said on the Essential EFL Podcast. “Those scenes of him standing in front of the away end at Boro, I just hope those scenes don’t come back to haunt him.

“They’re just not on the same page, are they? That has to change.”

How Ipswich’s experience can help them this season

Prutton was a lot more upbeat when discussing the prospects of Sheffield United’s opponents this season. The former Nottingham Forest player believes the Tractor Boys know “what it takes” to get out of the Championship.

“Kieran and Ipswich, plenty of experience with regards to what it takes to get out of the Championship, given their promotion-winning season, so maybe that is more of a slow burner, and a slightly more palatable set of results, because they know that they can rely on Kieran to get what they want,” said Prutton.

Prutton’s prediction for Ipswich Town v Sheffield United

“Similarities, yes, differences also. Ipswich to win 2-0,” Prutton predicted.

It would be a big boost for Selles if he could get his side up and running this season with a massive win away at what many would believe to be one of the toughest grounds to go to this year.

But if, as is being predicted, the Blades suffer a fifth straight Championship defeat, which would leave them trailing in 24th, patience could wear thin for the new boss.

