An ex-EFL star urged Ipswich Town to take the game to Sheffield United this Friday.

Sheffield United and Ipswich Town have endured difficulties that were not expected of them at the start of the Championship season, as they both sit low in the table with no wins between them.

And former Rotherham United loanee, Adrian Clarke, has urged the Tractor Boys to “take it to the Blades” in their quest for their first win of the season when they return to action this week.

It has been a surprising start to the campaign for Kieran McKenna’s side, having dropped down from the Premier League last season, many tipped them for an immediate return to the top-flight. But after three draws and a loss, they sit only a few places above the relegation zone.

Speaking on the What The EFL? podcast, Clarke said he believes there’s pressure on both bosses, but Ipswich don’t have to be “gung-ho” in their approach to the game.

“This is a pressure game, a real pressure game for both managers, so look, they need to give their fans reasons to be cheerful and to put smiles back onto faces, and the only way to do that is if they tear into Sheffield United, who must be fragile mentally at the moment,” Clarke said.

“They have to play fast, fluid, attacking football but not be too cautious here. You do not have to be gung-ho, but do not try to grind out a result.”

Sheffield United are struggling for form at the moment and entered the international break rock-bottom of the Championship as the only side to fail to pick up a single point as of yet.

New boss Ruben Selles is on the receiving end of fan pressure and needs to turn things around quickly and Clarke believes Ipswich need to be proactive in this game due to Sheffield United’s poor form.

“I think take it to the Blades because the Blades are on their knees themselves, so it will be interesting to see whether they will be capable of doing it,” Clarke said.

This game will see the Blades travel to Portman Road to take on Ipswich on Friday at 20:00 BST and it will be shown live on Sky Sports.