Former Sheffield United boss David Weir has left his role as technical director at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Weir, who had an ill-fated spell in charge of the Blades beginning in June 2013 and ending just three months into the season after a 12-match run without a win, had been in the role at Brighton since 2022.

After United, the Scotland international went on to become assistant to Mark Warburton at Brentford, then in League One, and followed the manager to old club Rangers and then on to Nottinghamn Forest before eventually getting back into the game by taking a role at Brighton which involved overseeing the Sussex club’s loanees.

From there Weir became assistant technical director and then technical director in his own right, during a hugely successfull spell on the pitch for the Seagulls.

What did Tony Bloom and Paul Barber say about David Weir upon his exit?

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom said of the departure: “David has served our club very well but we now wish to refresh our technical area with new leadership and direction. I’d like to thank David for everything he has done for us, and to wish him well for the future”.

In a statement on the club’s website, Paul Barber added: “I have greatly enjoyed working with David over the past eight years and have appreciated his support and hard work throughout this period. I wish David all the best going forward.”

