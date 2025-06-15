Chris Wilder’s former Sheffield United assistant could be about to land a huge promotion.

Former Sheffield United coach Keith Andrews is in contention to land his first managerial job - with Premier League side Brentford.

Andrews left Bramall Lane for Brentford last summer and had been manager Thomas Frank’s set-piece coach during the 2024/25 campaign, but after seven years in charge the latter left for Tottenham Hotspur earlier this week, replacing the sacked Ange Postecoglou. He took highly rated assistant Justin Cochrane, who was considered a natural successor, with him to north London, leaving the Bees to search for a new boss.

The well-run, established Premier League club are believed to be interested in Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna and Burnley boss Scott Parker, but in a surprising twist they could end up promoting from within. Sky Sports reports that Andrews is now ‘one of the main candidates’ to replace Frank at the Gtech Community Stadium.

While a final decision hasn’t yet been taken, Andrews is a serious contender for the job with the Independent’s Miguel Delaney claiming via X he is in ‘advanced talks’, despite never being a first-team manager before. The 44-year-old is highly regarded in coaching circles but would be tasked with taking a major step up.

After Frank’s exit was confirmed, Brentford’s director of football Phil Giles said: “It has been a pleasure working alongside Thomas. From the moment he replaced Dean Smith, he understood what we were trying to build and his wisdom, coaching ability and emotional intelligence have helped transform the club.

Is former Sheffield United coach Keith Andrews going to get the Brentford job?

“However, just as when a player leaves, it provides an opportunity for someone else to come in and make their own impact. We will never forget Thomas, but now it is time to thank him and take the next steps in our journey with a new leader who we believe can be just as successful and influential.”

Gtech Community Stadium chiefs have promoted from within before, most notably putting Frank in post as head coach following his spell as Dean Smith’s assistant. The Dane went on to win Championship promotion in 2021 and has turned Brentford into one of the Premier League’s most innovative and exciting teams.

It remains to be seen whether Brentford will take a risk on Andrews, but the former Wolves, MK Dons and Blackburn Rovers midfielder has impressed wherever he’s worked previously, He was picked out by Wilder to coach United back in 2023, following a spell with the Republic of Ireland national team.

"Keith Andrews is coming in, he's somebody I have known for quite a while," Wilder said following Andrews’ 2023 arrival. "He has been working with the Republic of Ireland national team, he's an excellent coach and he will give us some fresh ideas as well. I thought that was important, that we freshen up that department as well."