The pre-season phone call that shows Sheffield United are well on track
Deep breath and thankfully a little time to regroup for the play-offs, which is the only blessing from an early dashing of the automatic promotion dream.
Above all, a narrow window for Sheffield United to get disappointment and dejection out of the system.
Looking back to where the season started, with a mass upheaval of the playing squad yet to be completed, there is no logical reason for those emotions to linger.
Let me take you back to pre-season and part of a private chat. I’m on one end of the phone and the manager of the Blades, who’d endured a largely frustrating and fruitless summer, is on the other.
Because it was off the record, I wouldn’t normally reveal. Only do so now because it’s important for perspective, albeit there was nothing shocking in it.
With less than a handful of new faces secured and a new team still under construction, I suggested it would be a struggle to make top six at best.
Chris Wilder understood the sentiment but was having none of it. He was adamant that promotion was his aim, he wouldn’t flinch from pursuing that goal. Well, guess who was right and who was wrong - although I did pitch it higher when the rest of the recruits arrived.
Mind you, even Chris wasn’t punting top two. He was thinking a real chance of the play-offs and that’s the way it’s panned out in the end.
It’s a memory I’ve long leaned on for context. There was an early column here saying promotion wasn’t realistic and that the main achievement would be turning the club around for a second-season attempt (which might prove the case as a prize worth having).
Obviously the mid-season takeover and investment in the January window has tended to change that narrative. But that wouldn’t have happened without the new group, including youngsters promoted to the senior squad, performing out of its skin.
Don’t get me wrong. The strengthened pool is promotion worthy or should be, eclipsed only by two exceptional points gatherers in Leeds and Burnley. But you don’t cast aside such rampant progress lightly just because you don’t get it right the first time. Still could, mind you.
Somehow, minds have to be rinsed of the horrific history - nine play-off attempts without success.
The table says United are better than the three other hopefuls. Believing that would be a start.
