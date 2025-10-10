Ruben Selles was sacked by Sheffield United in September after just six games in charge.

Former Hull City loanee Gustavo Puerta is backing Ruben Selles to find “better opportunities” following his exit from Sheffield United last month.

Selles was sacked just three months after taking over at Bramall Lane following six defeats in as many games in all competitions, including a 5-0 thumping against Ipswich Town at Portman Road that sealed his fate.

The Spaniard, who has since been succeeded by the man he replaced, Chris Wilder, was brought to S2 to implement a new forward-thinking philosophy. However, that plan failed to get off the ground.

Despite experiencing a difficult time in the Steel City, Puerta, who was at Hull when they appointed Selles as their head coach in December last year, is still confident the 42-year-old will be able to make a name for himself in management, insisting he is still an “excellent coach”.

Puerta praises former Blades boss

“The coach was very good to me from the moment I arrived at Hull,” Puerta told Flashscore.

“Aside from being a good coach, he’s an excellent person. We were always in constant communication. He told me what he wanted from me, what I needed to improve. I played many games with him, more as a starter than on the bench.

“He’s a very intelligent person and strategist. He always plans games to win them. He’s a manager who likes to have a lot of possession but also likes to be direct. Regarding his departure from Sheffield (United), I think it’s just a football thing.

“This often happens in teams, and even more so with managers. Things don’t happen in five or four games, and the one who’s always singled out is the manager. But that doesn’t mean he’s not an excellent coach. I think better opportunities will come his way.”