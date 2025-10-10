Sheffield United are bottom of the Championship table after losing eight of their first nine games this season.

Sheffield United’s 1-0 defeat to Hull City at the MKM Stadium last weekend marked an eighth defeat and a sixth blank from their opening nine Championship matches this season.

The Blades are currently bottom of the table after amassing just three points from a possible 27, meaning their ambitions of returning to the Premier League this season are already fading away.

Although United have been on the receiving end of lessons in finishing by Bristol City and Ipswich Town, losing 4-1 and 5-0 respectively, the Blades’ six other league defeats so far this term have been by a one-goal deficit, highlighting how fine the margins have been.

Although United’s tally of 16 goals conceded in nine games is hardly a record to be proud of, their collection of three goals scored is of far greater concern. As already documented, last Saturday’s defeat in East Yorkshire marked the sixth league game already this term United have failed to score in.

United wasted a great chance to earn themselves at least a point when Harrison Burrows saw a late penalty by Ivor Pandur saved. They also went close in the first half when Gustavo Hamer struck the woodwork.

Although any player can be guilty of failing to find the back of the net from 12 yards or coming within a lick of paint of scoring, United’s failure to put the ball in the back of the net is obviously hurting them.

Manager Chris Wilder addressed his side’s attacking struggles after the defeat at Hull, suggesting his players are lacking confidence in and around the final third - and that is reflected in a key metric that is often used as a gauge to see where teams’ performances and progress are at.

United are failing to take their chances

The xG (expected goals) metric has come into fashion in the last few years, but it often splits opinion; some love it and others hate it, with those against it suggesting it is a pointless metric to take any notice of.

In United’s case, though, it does highlight that chance creation is not their main problem; it’s being unable to finish them.

The Blades’ non-penalty xG so far this season, according to Opta, stands at 8.95, meaning they have underperformed their xG by 6.73 - the biggest negative gulf of any team in the Championship this term. Southampton are the second highest xG underperformers, falling short of their xG by 4.48.

In terms of where United’s non-penalty xG ranks among the 24 Championship clubs, five teams have recorded a lower xG tally so far this term, including second-placed Middlesbrough (8.78), who are clearly proving clinical when chances come along. QPR, who are currently sixth, are also exceeding their xG tally, having racked up an xG of 8.87.

With Wilder suggesting United have been their own worst enemy of late, it is clear they need to regain some confidence inside the final third. Any team that has lost nine out of ten games across all competitions at the beginning of campaign is bound to be light on belief.

Once United can correct that particular problem by finding a way to win football matches again, they will surely begin to click more consistently inside the final third.