Sheffield United are closing in on a deal for Braga’s Djibril Soumare and he has already travelled to England to complete a move, reports Portuguese outlet A Bola.

It was reported earlier this week that the defensive midfielder was preparing to travel once his work permit was sorted and it appears that any complications have now been sorted.

The Blades will pay a loan fee of around £860,000 with an additional £86,000 based on objectives. And Ruben Selles’ side also have a purchase clause which would be triggered if the team achieve promotion next season and that will cost the club around £7.3m

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at CD Nacional and has been allowed to leave Braga after being deemed surplus to requirements.

Blades hold talks to reunite with £20m striker

Sheffield United have had discussions about bringing Oli McBurnie back to the club, The Star’s Danny Hall exclusively revealed.

The Scotland international is now a free agent after his Las Palmas side were relegated from La Liga.

McBurnie cost the Blades £20m when he signed for the club from Swansea City and he made nearly 150 appearances at S2 before leaving for Spain last summer.

The Leeds-born striker could now return to Bramall Lane after only a year away but he is also attracting interest from Sheffield United’s Championship rivals Hull City.

United youngster leaves on free deal

Sheffield United youngster Antwoine Hackford has left the club to sign for AFC Wimbledon on a free transfer after coming through the club’s academy.

The 21-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Dons with the option for an additional year.

Hackford became the Blades’ youngest ever top-flight player when he made his debut against Crystal Palace in January 2021, aged just 16 years and 288 days.

He spent last season on loan at Port Vale, where he scored four goals in 29 appearances.

The England youth international told the AFC Wimbledon website: “I've been at Sheffield United for 10 years, so now is the right time to change and I'm excited to get going here.

"The club has been interested in me for a while now, so when the offer came about, I looked into the history and it really impressed me.

"I'm quick, I can pose a real threat and I'll score goals."