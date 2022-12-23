After missing 15 games at the beginning of the season due to injury, Ciaran Clark is now proving why Sheffield United signed him on loan from Newcastle.

That is the verdict of Paul Heckingbottom, following an assessment of the centre-half’s performances since being declared available for selection midway through last month.

The Republic of Ireland international hopes to make his third consecutive start when Coventry City visit Bramall Lane on Boxing Day- something he has yet to achieve in United colours. Although he is delighted by Clark’s return to fitness, Heckingbottom is even more encouraged by the quality of the defender’s performances with United keeping a clean sheet in two of their last three outings.

“We know the ability Ciaran has got, so it’s great to see him back out there and showing it,” he said, noting how Clark played the majority of United’s win over Cardiff City too after Jack Robinson was forced to limp-off. “There was a reason why we brought him here and people are seeing what that was now. The more he plays, the better and sharper he’s going to become as well.”

Clark was hired to bring greater balance and solidity to United’s rearguard, as well as providing an alternative to Chris Basham given Heckingbottom’s preference for playing with three at the back. On the two occasions United have begun a contest with a back four this term, they have lost - a statistic which underlines the importance of cover too.

A veteran of Newcastle’s promotion from the Championship in 2017, Clark’s knowledge of how to deal with high pressure situations could also prove invaluable as United chase a return to the Premier League. After beating Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium on Monday night, they are preparing to face City ranked second in the table and five points ahead of third place.

“Ciaran brings a lot of know-how with him, the same as Bash has got with what he’s done here,” said Heckingbottom, noting how Basham has represented United in three different divisions. “The more of that you can have, especially with people who have still got that energy we want, the better it is for everyone here.”

Ciaran Clark has impressed for Sheffield United since recovering from injury: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Sorba Thomas of Huddersfield Town and Ciaran Clark of Sheffield United battle it out: Lexy IIsley/ Sportimage