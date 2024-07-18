Sheffield United new kit unveiled with retro look inspired by 90s pinstripe

Sheffield United's 2024/25 home shirt | Sheffild United

Sheffield United have revealed their 2024/25 home shirt

Sheffield United have delved into the archives again with the unveiling of their new kit for 2024/25.

The new jersey, again made by Errea, takes inspiration from the one won between 1990 and 1992 “with the return of the black pinstripe, sitting neatly between our historic and iconic thick red and white stripes,” according to the club’s statement.

United had already used the 90s as a template with their away shirt, incorporating the purple and teal colours from the popular old away jersey.

The club says in the description: “The Erreà logo is positioned alongside our historic crest which is symbolically embroidered into its traditional location on the shirt. The colour black is incorporated in the crew neck and sleeve cuff, the latter with a yellow trim, a colour used also on the hem, inspired by the celebrated away shirt from the same era.

“This new kit gives a modern-day twist to a timeless classic offering from a special period in our history, as we look ahead to a fresh start again for the upcoming campaign.”

Dates for when the shirts will be available to fans will be released soon.