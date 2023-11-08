Key pair just two members of Blades squad scheduled to become free agents next summer as things stand

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United are in negotiations over new contracts for key players Oli McBurnie and Wes Foderingham amid concerns that either could leave Bramall Lane for nothing next summer. The pair are amongst a host of Blades players set to become free agents at the end of the current campaign.

Both men saw one-year extensions in their contracts activated in the summer, but would have to agree fresh terms for their spells at Bramall Lane to continue. The pair are settled with the Blades and remain committed to, and focused on, the club’s bid for Premier League survival this season, with their great escape bid boosted by a first win of the season against Wolves last weekend.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Blades striker Carl Asaba voiced his concern about the situation regarding United's contracts on the latest episode of the BBC Football Heaven podcast. Striker McBurnie has been linked again with his beloved Rangers while Foderingham, a former Ibrox player, will have attracted admiring glances from elsewhere with his performances since wrestling control of the United No.1 shirt.

Including Foderingham and McBurnie, but not any loan players, 14 senior members of Paul Heckingbottom’s squad are scheduled to become free agents at the end of the current season, as things stand. United are understood to have options in their favour to extend some of them by a further season but others, including starlet striker Daniel Jebbison, are set to depart unless a fresh agreement can be struck.

Uncertainty over United’s divisional status next season complicates the contracts issue further, with players’ wages boosted while United are in the Premier League and cut if they drop into the Championship. Key men including George Baldock, John Egan and Chris Basham are approaching the final six months of their present deals, as are defenders Jayden Bogle and the injured Rhys Norrington-Davies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad