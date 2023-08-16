Paul Heckingbottom is confident that new signing Vinicius Souza will have no issues adapting to life in the Premier League as he prepares for a potential full debut at Nottingham Forest on Friday evening.

Unitedites got their first glimpse of the 24-year-old when he came off the bench for the final 10 minutes of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace, after his protracted move from Belgian club Lommel completed earlier in the week.

Souza caught the eye on loan with Espanyol last season, despite their relegation, and could make his first start in the Premier League on Friday evening against Steve Cooper’s Forest at the City Ground. Two more new signings, Anis Slimane and Yasser Larouci, also came off the bench against Palace while Benie Traore started up front.

“Vini played 35 or 36 games last season for Espanyol and played extremely well,” Heckingbottom said, “so we know he knows the level. He’s dreamed of playing in the Premier League, it’s just he’s not played football for a while. He’s been training, keeping fit.

“He’ll probably get his match fitness over the next couple of months on the pitch and it’ll be a case of him learning on the training ground how we want to play. Anis and Yasser are a lot further on, they’ve done a lot of pre-season with us and it’s a case of them adjusting to the league, it’s a big jump up but we know they’ve got some qualities and it’s about them impacting the games and showing what they’ve got.”

Heckingbottom has spoken of his desire to add more physicality to his squad between now and the end of the transfer window and when asked if he has any fears about Souza struggling with the differences between La Liga and the English top flight, admitted: “I don’t think so. His style of play is pretty combative, he likes to compete and the defensive side of the game.