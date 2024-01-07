Sheffield United move could land Spurs windfall as Blades eye Leicester City star

The latest transfer talk from Sheffield United as the Blades look to boost their squad during the January transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur will be watching on with interest as Premier League rivals Burnley and Sheffield United consider a move for one of the Championship's most in-form wingers.

HITC have recently claimed the Blades are ready to follow up their successful pursuit of Villarreal striker Ben Brereton-Diaz by making a move for Sunderland star Jack Clarke, who is said to be rated at around £20m by the Black Cats.

The report also claims Spurs and Sunderland agreed a 30 percent sell-on clause when the winger moved to the Stadium of Light in a permanent deal during the summer of 2022 after enjoying a successful loan stint in the North East during the previous season.

The 23-year-old has been one of the most consistent widemen in the second-tier this season after scoring 12 goals and providing two assists in 28 appearances in all competitions. His form has been one of the main reasons the Black Cats are in the race for a play-off spot - but it has also attracted interest from other parties.

Championship interest in Blades target

Sheffield United are the favourites to sign Leicester City and Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward - according to The Sun's Alan Nixon.

Annual salary: £1.04M. Minutes played: 90. Earnings per minute played: £11,556

The former 30-year-old stopper is in the final 18 months of his current deal at the King Power Stadium and has failed to make an appearance in any competition for Enzo Maresca's side so far this season. The Blades are said to have contacted Leicester over a possible permanent or loan deal, with the latter consisting an obligation to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

