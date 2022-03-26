Sheffield United: Morgan Gibbs-White's superb form shows no sign of slowing down
Morgan Gibbs-White’s excellent run of form continued when he scored his fifth goal in nine games, this time for England under-21’s during their win over Andorra.
The Sheffield United midfielder, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, was on target early in the second-half as Lee Carsley’s side triumphed 4-1 at Bournemouth.
Gibbs-White’s latest strike came following his effort against Barnsley last weekend, which helped United climb to fifth in the Championship.
The Young Lions, who remain unbeaten as they attempt to qualify for Euro 2023, face Albania next week.