Sheffield United: Morgan Gibbs-White's superb form shows no sign of slowing down

Morgan Gibbs-White’s excellent run of form continued when he scored his fifth goal in nine games, this time for England under-21’s during their win over Andorra.

By James Shield
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 11:21 am
Updated Saturday, 26th March 2022, 11:21 am

The Sheffield United midfielder, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, was on target early in the second-half as Lee Carsley’s side triumphed 4-1 at Bournemouth.

Gibbs-White’s latest strike came following his effort against Barnsley last weekend, which helped United climb to fifth in the Championship.

Sheffield United's on-loan midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White celebrates after scoring their side's third goal with Valentino Livramento during the UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifier match between England U21 and Andorra U21: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The Young Lions, who remain unbeaten as they attempt to qualify for Euro 2023, face Albania next week.

