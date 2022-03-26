The Sheffield United midfielder, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, was on target early in the second-half as Lee Carsley’s side triumphed 4-1 at Bournemouth.

Gibbs-White’s latest strike came following his effort against Barnsley last weekend, which helped United climb to fifth in the Championship.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United's on-loan midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White celebrates after scoring their side's third goal with Valentino Livramento during the UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifier match between England U21 and Andorra U21: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images