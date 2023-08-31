Paul Heckingbottom is hopeful that Sheffield United can get all their business done early on transfer deadline day tomorrow after revealing that his side are “down the line” with a few deals they hope to conclude ahead of the 11pm cut-off point.

United have signed nine players so far this summer, the latest being loanee Luke Thomas from Leicester City who joined earlier today. His arrival fills one of the two domestic loan slots available to Heckingbottom that the manager originally hoped to fill with attacking players, with injuries to Max Lowe and Ben Osborn forcing a re-think of his transfer policy.

United remain hopeful of agreeing a deal with Manchester City for James McAtee, despite Cole Palmer’s impending move to Chelsea making an agreement even more difficult, and are also interested in Facundo Pellistri of Manchester United.

Heckingbottom has long expected United’s deadline-day business to go right to the wire but admitted he would “love it” if the work was done early, ahead of the 12pm cut-off for players to be eligible to face Everton in a crunch six-pointer at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

“I’d love it if that was the case and then I could go home after training, get my feet up and prepare for the Everton game,” Heckingbottom admitted. “I’m hoping that’s how our window looks. Get our business done early, and then prepare like we would for a normal game.”

Asked if United were close on agreeing deals with any of their targets, Heckingbottom added: “We’re down the line with things. Close is a strange thing because you never know which little things are going to hold things up.

“So we’re down the line with things, that’s probably the best way to approach it. There could be one thing left to sort and it could take days. But we’re down the line with things.”