Luke Thomas has described joining Sheffield United as a “huge moment” after his transfer move from Leicester City was confirmed. The England U21 international will spend the rest of the season at Bramall Lane a loan move was agreed with the Foxes.

Thomas made his professional debut against United back in 2020, claiming an assist for Ayoze Perez’s opening goal, and helped the Foxes win the FA Cup in 2021. He arrives after injuries to Ben Osborn, Max Lowe and Rhys Norrington-Davies left Yasser Larouci as United’s only fit and senior left wing-back.

“When United came in a few days ago, it was an easy decision for me,” Thomas said. “Coming back to playing Premier League football is obviously what I wanted to do. Coming here is a great experience and I can’t wait to get started.

“I had interest elsewhere at the time but then United came along and it was an easy decision - a no brainer really. I can’t wait to get going. I think this is a huge moment. Getting game time and getting into the team here is a key thing for me. I want to be playing as many games as possible, especially in the Premier League, my career has gone well so far, I’ve won a few things, so hopefully I can continue that here.”