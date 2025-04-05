Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United confirmed team news v Oxford United as Vini Souza makes welcome Blades return

Sheffield United have named their side for this afternoon’s clash against Oxford United as they look to maintain their grip on top spot in the Championship. The Blades travelled south in pole position in an incredibly tight promotion race, and will know the results of their nearest rivals Leeds United and Burnley when they walk out at the Kassam Stadium.

The Blades have been boosted for the final seven games of the regular season by the return from injury of midfielder Vini Souza, but he is only on the bench as boss Chris Wilder names an unchanged XI from last Friday’s win over Coventry City at Bramall Lane.

Souza comes back on the bench in place of Andre Brooks, meaning Hamza Choudhury and Sydie Peck’s promising partnership in the middle of the park continues against Wilder’s former club. Alfie Gilchrist is named on a strong bench also featuring the likes of Kieffer Moore, Callum O’Hare, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Tom Cannon.

Blades: Cooper, Seriki, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Burrows, Peck, Choudhury, Brereton Diaz, Brewster, Hamer, Campbell. Subs: Davies, Gilchrist, McCallum, Holding, Moore, O’Hare, Rak-Sakyi, Souza, Cannon.