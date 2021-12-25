Sheffield United midfielder reveals reason behind resurgent Blades' upturn in form under Paul Heckingbottom

United climbed to 11th, three points off the play-off places, after beating Norwood’s former club Fulham on Monday evening, although their hopes of closing that gap further on Boxing Day were scuppered when their game at Preston North End was postponed because of a number of Covid-19 cases and injuries in the home side’s camp.

Heckingbottom replaced Slavisa Jokanović in charge last month, with United signalling their intention to go in a different direction.

And that has certainly played out in the table, with three wins from Heckingbottom’s three games so far changing the outlook around Bramall Lane dramatically.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blades set for stick or twist decision if Newcastle follow up Berge interest

And when asked what the difference is, former Northern Ireland international Norwood said: “It's different methods, different intensity in training.

“The way we are training now compared to how it was … the levels have gone up. Everybody is at it every single day, as it was with the old manager that was here [Chris Wilder].

“It's very similar to how it was then. I don't think it's any surprise to see the way we have performed the way we have recently - it feels a lot more like us.

Oliver Norwood of Sheffield United: David Klein / Sportimage

“Before, the football was maybe a bit too slow. We've got to take responsibility for that, we didn't perform and we cost someone their job.

“As players we have got to take responsibility for that and we want to be successful this season. We have shown the reaction to the adversity or the bad results or bad performances.

“We have come back and hopefully in the second part of the season, we can really put a marker down and really kick on.”

Heckingbottom took over United with the Blades 16th in the Championship table, just days after victory away at Reading in what turned out to be Jokanović’s final game in charge.