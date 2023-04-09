James McAtee, the Sheffield United midfielder, aims to use some of the tricks Vincent Kompany taught him at Manchester City to plot the downfall of the Belgian’s Burnley team tomorrow night.

On loan from Pep Guardiola’s side, where Kompany won 12 major trophies during his spell there as a player, McAtee has recalled how the former defender used to train him as a youngster during his time in the Premier League title-holders academy.

Now aiming to help United gain automatic promotion back to the top-flight, two seasons after being relegated, McAtee said: “I remember him coaching us when we were at under-16 level. He did a few sessions with us, when he was looking to get into that area of things I think. All of the lads were buzzing to have someone like him telling us stuff and it was a really great feeling. I don’t think he’ll remember me at all, if I’m being honest, but you never know I suppose. It will be nice to come across someone who is a City legend again but, really, all I’m bothered about is trying to make sure we win.”

Aged 20, McAtee has impressed since returning to United’s starting eleven alongside fellow City loanee Tommy Doyle. Paul Heckingbottom’s men make the journey to Turf Moor ranked second in the Championship table. Burnley are first and are preparing for their return to the top-flight after seizing control of the division following Kompany’s appointment. The 36-year-old, who began his career in the technical area at Anderlecht, took charge of United’s latest opponents in June and has suffered only four defeats in all competitions since then. One of those losses came when they were beaten 5-2 by United in November, with Oli McBurnie scoring twice and Iliman Ndiaye, Jack Robinson and Iliman Ndiaye also finding the back of the net.

“This is a dream right now, being in big games and on the television,” McAtee said. “Sometimes I need to catch myself being out there on the pitch, with all the fans. I pinch myself. This is why I came here, to be fighting for promotion and to help United go up. Every game from here on in is massive.”

James McAtee of Sheffield United is on loan from Manchester City: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Vincent Kompany, a Manchester City legend, has his own statue outside the Etihad Stadium: Alex Livesey/Getty Images