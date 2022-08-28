Sheffield United: Manchester City midfielder backed to recover
James McAtee will bounce back from his nightmare performance against Luton Town, Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has insisted, admitting he always suspected it might take the young midfielder time to acclimatise to life in the Championship.
Signed earlier this summer, McAtee made little impression on the match at Kenilworth Road - frequently conceding possession before being replaced by his Manchester City teammate and fellow loanee Tommy Doyle.
Despite reminding that McAtee is regarded as one of the brightest up-and-coming talents in the English game, Heckingbottom said: “James will feel shocking, totally shocking. But if we’re watching him in the Premier League in a few years time, it’s a match he’ll always look back on and remember.
“He’ll never forget what happened out there and that’s a good thing. Everyone goes through it, and I mean everyone.”
An accomplished technician and the most likely replacement for Sander Berge should the Norway international leave Bramall Lane before this week’s transfer deadline, McAtee was nevertheless making only the fourth league appearance of his senior career during the 1-1 draw in Bedfordshire.
Aged 19, the England under-21 international is 12 months younger than Doyle who amassed vital experience during spells with Hamburg and Cardiff City last term.
“I’ll always be honest with James, because that’s important.” Heckingbottom said. “He had Premier League clubs wanting him but he didn’t want to be part of a squad and he knows we are going to give him game time. It’s part of the learning process, knowing that people are going to get physical with you because they know you’re a good player.”